Newly-wed Raghav Chadha may lose govt bungalow





The additional district judge Sudhanshu Kaushik of Patiala House Court in an order passed on October 5, 2023 stated that on April 14 an interim relief was granted to the plaintiff (Raghav Chadha) that he would not be dispossessed from the accommodation without due process of law.





"This is certainly an error apparent on the face of the record and the same needs to be corrected. Accordingly, the order dated April 18, 2023 stands recalled and the interim order stands vacated," the court said.





"Further, after hearing the parties, I find that plaintiff has failed to demonstrate that any urgent or immediate relief needs to be granted in the present matter for which leave could be granted under Section 80 (2) of CPC. Plaintiff's allotment was cancelled on March 3, 2023, whereas, the suit was instituted on April 17, 2023. The accommodation granted to the plaintiff falls under the definition of a public premises," it said.





As observed in the preceding paras, the accommodation alloted to the plaintiff is only a privilege given to him as a Member of Parliament.





He has no vested right to continue to occupy the same after the privilege has been withdrawn and the allotment has been canceled.





The argument that the plaintiff was not given hearing before the cancellation of allotment stands rejected as no such notice was required under the law, said the ADJ Sudhanshu Kaushik.





Earlier on April 18, the Court in its interim order directed that Raghav Chadha, who is staying there with his parents shall not be dispossessed from the Bunglow without due process of law. -- PTI

