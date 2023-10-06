RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Naxalism will be totally wiped out in 2 years: HM
October 06, 2023  16:49
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Left Wing Extremism will be totally eliminated from the country in two years. 

 Charing a meeting to review the security situation in LWE-affected states, Shah also said year 2022 witnessed the lowest number of incidents of violence and deaths in Naxal-hit areas in last four decades. 

 Left Wing Extremism will be totally eliminated from the country in two years, he said. "Naxalism is a curse to humanity and we are resolved to uproot it in all its forms," he said. 

 Officials said violent incidents in Naxal-affected states have come down by 77 per cent in 2022 in comparison to the high of 2010. 

 The review meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the meeting where Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were represented by state ministers. 

 Officials said there has been significant improvement in the LWE security situation in the country over the last five years. The central government had approved the 'National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE' in 2015.

 The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc, the officials said. Steadfast implementation of this policy has resulted in consistent decline in LWE violence across the nation, they said.
