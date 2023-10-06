RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Naxalism is a curse to humanity: Shah
October 06, 2023  10:39
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday termed Naxalism a "curse to humanity", adding that the Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to rooting out Left-wing Extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

Shah took to 'X' to share his views a few hours before he is to chair a review meeting on Left-wing Extremism (LWE) here in the national capital.

"Naxalism is a curse to humanity and we are resolved to uproot it in all its forms. I look forward to chairing the Review Meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in New Delhi today to further our efforts to fulfil PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of an LWE-free nation," Shah posted on 'X'.

The meeting is to start around 10.30 am and is likely to be attended by chief ministers, Home ministers or their representatives from Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Kerala. These are states that are deemed to be affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).
