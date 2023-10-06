RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai cops seize meow-meow drug worth Rs 300 cr
October 06, 2023  18:21
File image
File image
The Mumbai police seized mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore and arrested 12 persons from several cities in an operation that was underway since the past few days, a senior official said on Friday. 

He said 151.305 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 300.26 crore were seized after a factory was raided in MIDC Shinde Gaon in Nashik district. 

A team from Saki Naka police station arrested 12 members of a syndicate from various parts of the metropolis as well as Hyderabad in Telangana and Nashik, he informed. 

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug that is known by a variety of street names, including 'meow meow', white magic, bubble, m-cat etc. -- PTI
