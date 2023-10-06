Iranian Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize





Narges Mohammadi is a woman, a human rights advocate, and a freedom fighter. The Nobel Committee says this year's Peace Prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the theocratic regime's policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women.





Mohammadi's struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. The Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.