IOC yet to address abuse of Indian athletes





"India has never hosted the Olympics and the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that now is the "right time."





"Yet poor human rights conditions, including attacks on media freedom and lack of protections for Indian athletes, is a concern and potential barrier to hosting the prestigious global games in India."





"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is holding its 140th annual session from October 15 to 17 in Mumbai, India, where the government is expected to announce its bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in the western state of Gujarat.