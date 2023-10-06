HC extends till Oct 16 stay on closure order against NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's factory





A division bench led by Justice Nitin Jamdar said it would hear a plea filed by Baramati Agro Ltd challenging the MPCB's closure order on October 16.





The bench directed the MPCB to file its affidavit in response to the petition and said it would hear the matter on October 13.





On September 29, the court had in an interim order directed the authorities to not act on the order till October 6 (Friday).





Appearing for the MPCB, senior counsel Milind Sathe on Friday urged the court to vacate the stay alleging that there was a large-scale violation on the part of the petitioner.





The bench, however, noted that the MPCB ought to put forth its submissions in an affidavit first.





The firm in its plea filed through advocate Akshay Shinde alleged that the order has been passed "owing to political influence and considering the present political situation to pressurise the director of the petitioner company ie, Rohit Pawar, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra.' Rohit Pawar, who is the grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar, is the CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd. -- PTI

