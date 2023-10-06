RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack
October 06, 2023  22:27
The 30-share BSE Sensex on Friday climbed 364.06 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 65,995.63. 

During the day, it jumped 464.24 points or 0.70 per cent to hit 66,095.81. 

The Nifty advanced 107.75 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 19,653.50. 

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv jumped nearly 6 per cent, and Bajaj Finance climbed nearly 4 per cent. Titan surged 2.98 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ITC, JSW Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti. 

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
