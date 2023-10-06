RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi HC to hear NewsClick's plea against arrests
October 06, 2023  10:54
NewsClick founder Prabir Purakayastha
The Delhi High Court agrees to hear a plea against the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty, in a case lodged under the anti-terror law UAPA.

NewsClick moved the court seeking the quashing of the FIR challenging the trial court order granting remand to Purakayastha and Chakravarty for seven days. 

The matter was mentioned by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal before the bench of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. The court agrees to hear the matter today.

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested media outlet NewsClick's founder and HR head Amit Chakravarty after searching more than 30 locations and questioning 46 journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law (UAPA) following allegations that the portal received money for pro-China propaganda.
