Damages due to flash flood worth thousands of crores of rupees: Sikkim CM
October 06, 2023  17:28
File image
File image
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday said that the Himalayan state has incurred damages worth thousands of crores of rupees in the flash flood but the exact details will be known after a committee is formed and it completes its analysis. 

Tamang, who visited flood-affected areas in Rangpo town in Pakyong district and assured displaced people lodged in relief camps of all possible help, asserted that the state government's first priority is to rescue stranded people and provide them immediate relief. 

At least 22 people, including seven army jawans, have been killed while 103 others remained missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday triggered the flash flood. 

"There have been damages worth thousands of crores of rupees. We cannot give exact details about damages, it will be revealed once a committee is formed and it completes its analysis. Our first priority is to save those who are stranded and provide them immediate relief," the CM said. 

"Road connectivity between districts has been cut off and bridges have been washed away. Communication in North Sikkim has been severely affected," the CM said. 

Tamang, better known as PS Golay, said around 25,000 people have been hit by the natural calamity. 

The CM said that he has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu and other Union ministers and discussed the situation. -- PTI
