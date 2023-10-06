Congress promises caste survey in Chhattisgarh





Addressing 'Nagariya Nikaay Evam Panchayati Raj Mahasammlen', an event of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, she also promised 10 lakh houses for the poor if her party gets elected again in the polls due by the year-end.





Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, Gandhi alleged it is for the rich and has no concern for the poor or the middle class.





"If the Congress party is once again elected to power in Chhattisgarh, a caste census will be carried out in the state on the lines of a caste survey conducted in Bihar. I have spoken to (Chief Minister Bhupesh) Baghel ji in this regard," she said.





Citing results of Bihar's caste survey, Gandhi said 84 per cent of the population of that state comprises people belonging to Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.





"Is the strength of people belonging to OBC, SC, ST communities in top posts 84 per cent? Don't they have rights? Why can't there be a caste census? It must be carried out," she said.





The ruling party's announcement is being seen as a major move to woo Other Backward Classes, who account for about 45 per cent of the state's population, in run up to the polls. -- PTI

