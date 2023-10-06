Congress flags to EC discrepancies in electoral rolls in MP





The poll panel, on its part, disclosed that it has already removed 11 lakh duplicate names in a bid to present a clean voters' list.





A delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission and presented copies of records showing duplications in electoral rolls in different districts of Madhya Pradesh.





Following the meeting, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha told reporters that the commission informed them that around 11 lakh duplicate names have been removed and the electoral rolls corrected.





He added that the Election Commission has authorised chief electoral officers in states and district electoral officers to entertain complaints of discrepancies at their own end and correct the lists.





The Congress delegation presented the poll panel with statistics pertaining to 43 districts on how, within the same constituency, there is a duplication of voters.





"The Election Commission was very positive, we told the commission that we want a neat and clean voters' list and the Election Commission told us that they have done 11 lakh deletion of duplications," Takha told reporters. -- PTI

The Congress on Friday raised before the Election Commission the issue of duplication in electoral rolls in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.