CM Gehlot announces three new districts in Rajasthan





The chief minister said Rajasthan will now have 53 districts.





"As per public demand and recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan," Gehlot posted on X.





"In future also, matters related to demarcation of districts will continue to be resolved in accordance with the recommendations of the high-level committee, " he added.





The state government had formed 17 new districts earlier in August this year. -- PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of three new districts in the state -- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchman City.