Bus stop in Bengaluru's VIP area stolen
October 06, 2023  17:58
The bus stand was just 1 km from the Vidhana Soudha
You might have heard of stolen bikes or cars and sometimes buses too but in a bizarre incident in Bengaluru, thieves decamped with an entire bus stop! 

 Estimated at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, the stainless steel bus shelter located on Cunningham Road in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru has vanished. 

 The Bengaluru police said that it has filed an FIR regarding theft.

The area from where the bus shelter equipped with chairs, roofs, and poles was stolen is situated just 1 km from the Vidhana Soudha and fall inside Bengaluru's 'VIP' area. 

 Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said "BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) is not constructing any bus stops... Now, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) will construct and they will take advantage of the attachment (bus stop shelter). We are not constructing... Somebody removed that. I will talk to the commissioner and see that a new bus stop is there..." 

 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is the administrative body responsible for civic amenities and some infrastructural assets of the Greater Bengaluru metropolitan area. -- ANI
