Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital resumes operation





After the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed the Uttar Pradesh government's order suspending the licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the protesting employees ended their strike on Thursday.





However, in absence of the court's order, hospital services could not be started the same day.





Sanjay Gandhi Hospital chief executive officer Awadhesh Sharma said on Friday that there was a slight delay in starting medical services due to a two-day delay in receiving the copy of the court order.





He said the services were resumed this afternoon. Sharma said a copy of the order has been made available to the officials concerned, including the chief medical officer of Amethi.





He said the patients had started coming to hospital since morning but there was a delay in getting the copy of the order due to which the medical procedure could start only in the afternoon.





Sharma said the doctors have been asked to run out patient department till late Friday evening to ensure that all the patients are examined, tested and treated. -- PTI

