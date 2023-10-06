Ambai wins Shakti Bhatt Prize





Trustees of the Shakti Bhatt Foundation insisted on including Ambai for the Body of Work Prize, and writer, poet and illustrator Sharanya Manivannan explains why.





"Ambai's writing has a powerfully resonant quality that speaks to the very intimate emotions and experiences of one's life, while also being razor-edged, trenchant in its renderings of collective and systemic realities," Manivannan says.





"Her work has been brought into the English language thanks to good translators who have understood the many small wavelets beneath her words."





"As a reader in English, and as a writer informed by my own Tamilness, I am grateful both to the original author for her evocative writing and to her creative emissaries for their beautiful renditions. As the Shakti Bhatt Prize inspires new generations of readers to seek out the work of established authors, Ambai's words will travel even further."





In Ambai's own words, "I write only what I honestly want to write and not for whatever is demanded by a group of readers. I don't even know if I have a committed readership. The need for compromise comes when one feels that money is an important factor in life. That has not been so for me. I have managed to live life with very little and learnt to handle humiliation, insults and physical discomforts that go with such a choice."





Ambai was born in 1944 in Tamil Nadu, and grew up in Bangalore and Bombay, where she currently lives. She received her PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University.





She has been an independent researcher in the field of women's studies for over 30 years and has been published in mainstream newspapers like The Times of India, The Hindu and Economic and Political Weekly.





Ambai founded SPARROW (Sound and Picture Archives for Research on Women) in 1988, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that archives the work of female writers and artists.





Among other accolades that have come her way are the Sahitya Academy Award 2021, and the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award 2023.

