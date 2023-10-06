RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


8 Sikhs in Canada charged with firearm offences
October 06, 2023  16:11
PM Modi with Justin Trudeau at G20
Canadian police have apprehended around eight Sikh youths aged between 19 to 26 years in relation to possession of loaded, prohibited or restricted firearms in Brampton city in Ontario province. 

 According to the Peel Regional Police, on the night of October 2, it received reports of shots fired in the area of Donald Stewart Road and Brisdale Drive in Brampton. 

 "With the assistance of the Tactical Unit, eight individuals were extracted from the residence and arrested," a press release from Peel Regional Police said on Wednesday. The police confirmed that no one suffered injuries. 

 The incident comes amidst heightened tension between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. 

 A day after the incident, officers of the Criminal Investigation Bureau executed a Criminal Code Search Warrant and a 9mm Beretta firearm was seized. 

 Those who are charged with possession of a "Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm" include Jagdeep Singh (22), Ekamjot Randhawa (19), Manjinder Singh (26), Harpreet Singh (23), Ripanjot Singh (22), Japandeep Singh (22), Lovepreet Singh (26)-- all from Brampton. 

 Meanwhile, 21-year-old Rajanpreet Singh has been charged with careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in addition to the possession of loaded, prohibited, or restricted firearm. All of them were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
