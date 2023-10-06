6 killed, 40 injured in Mumbai building fire

6 killed, 40 injured in Mumbai building fireOctober 06, 2023 08:37
Image only for representation
Six people, including two minors, were killed and 40 injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, civic officials said.
The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building, a ground-plus-seven structure, in Azad Nagar locality of Goregaon West, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The fire-affected residents were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu, the official said.
Of them, doctors declared six including two minors and as many women dead. The others are being treated at both the facilities, a civic official said.
It took nearly four hours for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire. More than eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were used in the operation, a civic official said.
More details are awaited. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
'Nowhere to go': Dream Sikkim tour turns nightmare for tourists
138 members of Bharat Scouts and Guides from West Bengal, mostly aged between 10 and 15 years, braved their way back to New Jalpaiguri railway station from Sikkim before heading home to Barrackpore near Kolkata to narrate their harrowing...