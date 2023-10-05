Young woman kills self, blames credit card co worker





In a suicide note recovered from her room, she said a female employee of a credit card firm was responsible for her death.





On Wednesday, the police was informed about a probable suicide of a woman in the third floor room of a building in Sukhrali village. A team from Sector 18 police station reached the spot and found the body.





The woman was identified as Deepika, a native of Faridabad, the police said.





After her mother, Parvati Devi, reached the house the police forced the door open and retrieved Deepika's body for post-mortem.





The police found a one-page suicide note in which Deepika said a woman employed with a credit card firm based out of a local mall was responsible for her taking the step and must be punished, the police said.





Following the complaint by her mother, an FIR was registered against the woman under Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of the IPC.





"We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem today. We have only got the name of the accused as per the suicide note and are trying to locate her. The main cause of suicide is not clear yet and a probe is underway," said SHO, inspector Haresh Kumar.

