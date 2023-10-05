Why no ED raids in MP, asks Priyanka





Priyanka targeted the Shivraj government alleging that corruption was deep seated in the state. She alleged that no investigation has been conducted in Madhya Pradesh though several scams took place in the state.





"Vyapam scam happened here. Was an investigation conducted? If you write against them (BJP), ED immediately reaches. You have to ask why ED has not come here yet? There has been corruption with Maa Narmada and in connection with idols of Saptrishis (in Mahakal corridor)," the Congress leader said.





The Congrees leader also endorsed the party's position on population based rights.





"There has been a caste census in Bihar and in that it has been been revealed that 84% of the population is in the SC/ST/OBC category. But what proportion on government jobs are they entitled to? It was Indira Gandhi who had given rights to adivasis" she said.





The Congress general secretary also spoke about the stories that her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shared about the relationship she shared with the people of Madhya Pradesh.





"My grandmother Indira Gandhi had built a relationship with you and hence you trusted her. When we were small she used to share stories about you and your culture. The relationship you had with her was that of love, care and respect. It was not one-sided. She had respect for you as well," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Thursday. -- PTI

