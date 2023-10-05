Sikkim floods: 1 armyman found alive, 22 missing





Continued efforts are on to dig out the vehicles submerged under the slush at Burdang near Singtam.





Out of the initial 23 missing army men, one person was recovered alive on the evening of October 4, says PRO Defence.





Fourteen people have died and 102 others, including 22 army personnel, were missing after the cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, officials said on Thursday.

So far, 2,011 people have been rescued, while the calamity that happened on Wednesday affected 22,034 people, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said in its latest bulletin.

The state government has set up 26 relief camps in the four affected districts, it said. A total of 1,025 people are taking shelter in the eight relief camps in Gangtok district, while the number of inmates at the 18 other relief camps was not available immediately.

The troops of the Army's Trishakti Corps extend medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in north Sikkim while the search operation for 22 missing Indian army personnel continues.