Shah to hold meeting on Naxal problem on Friday





The meeting, to be held on Friday morning, is likely to be attended by Chief Ministers, Home Ministers or their representatives from states of Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala. These are those states that are affected by 'LWE' or the Naxal problem.





Union Home Secretary, top officials of Central Armed Police Forces and many senior officers of Central and State Governments will also attend the meeting. The meeting, which is held at certain intervals, aims at fulfilling the Central government's commitment to the development of left-wing extremist-affected states.





However, a lot of success can be witnessed in the last few years in this sector due to the joint efforts of the Centre and the states in cracking down on Left Wing Extremism with extreme fall in Naxal incidents.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting on 'Left Wing Extremism (LWE)' here in the national capital on Friday.