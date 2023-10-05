Sales of Rs 1.5cr in a day at Khadi Bhavan after...





"The new record of the purchase of Khadi by our family members across the country shows how it has become a powerful symbol of public sentiment. I am confident that this love for Khadi will continue to create new records every day, which will give new strength to the vision of a self-reliant India," posted the Prime Minister on X.





This comes after the Prime Minister urged people to purchase Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti during his "Mann Ki Baat" programme on September 24. As a result, a record sale of Rs 1.52 crore was made at Khadi Bhawan in a single day.





"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the custodian of Khadi, the legacy of Pujya Bapu and the architect of 'Modern Khadi of New India', had appealed to the people to buy Khadi on 'Gandhi Jayanti' in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program on 24th September. As a result, for the first time in the history of Khadi, a record sale of Rs 1.52 crore was achieved in a single day at 'Khadi Bhawan' in Connaught Place, Delhi," posted Khadi India on X. -- ANI

