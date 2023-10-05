PM to launch rail, road projects in MP, Raj today





"At around 11:15 am, the PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education," said an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).





"The Prime Minister will then reach Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh at around 03:30 PM, where he will perform bhoomi poojan of 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan'. He will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate more than Rs 12,600 crore, to nation development projects in sectors like road, rail, gas pipeline, housing and clean drinking water," said the statement.





In Rajasthan, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of important projects for strengthening the Health infrastructure of the state, the statement said.





The projects include 350 bedded 'Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur', and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan, it said. -- ANI

