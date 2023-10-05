RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM to launch rail, road projects in MP, Raj today
October 05, 2023  09:21
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan and poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to lay the foundation stones of a slew of projects, including rail and road works and a memorial dedicated to Rani Durgavati, said an official statement. 

"At around 11:15 am, the PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education," said an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). 

 "The Prime Minister will then reach Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh at around 03:30 PM, where he will perform bhoomi poojan of 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan'. He will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate more than Rs 12,600 crore, to nation development projects in sectors like road, rail, gas pipeline, housing and clean drinking water," said the statement. 

 In Rajasthan, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of important projects for strengthening the Health infrastructure of the state, the statement said. 

 The projects include 350 bedded 'Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur', and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan, it said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

14 dead in Sikkim floods so far, 102 reported missing
14 dead in Sikkim floods so far, 102 reported missing

The Sikkim Government has confirmed that 14 people have died so far in the flash floods that occurred in Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...
Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...

Saiee Manjrekar makes fashion look so effortless and inspiring.

Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by up to 29%
Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by up to 29%

Morgan Stanley has increased the target prices of certain information technology (IT) stocks by as much as 29 per cent, anticipating an improvement in earnings in the near future. Within the IT and engineering research and development...

WOW! 10 Captains In One Room
WOW! 10 Captains In One Room

It was a starry affair at the Narendra Modi stadium as the skippers of all ten World Cup teams attended the captain's day.

Double delight: Neeraj grabs gold, Jena takes silver
Double delight: Neeraj grabs gold, Jena takes silver

Neeraj emerged victorious with a season's best throw of 88.88 meters.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances