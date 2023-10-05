RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pawan Kalyan quits NDA to support Chandrababu
October 05, 2023  10:45
Janasena TDP chief Pawan Kalyan
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that he has come out of BJP-led NDA to support TDP during difficult times.

He said that Janasena TDP is needed for good governance and development of Andhra Pradesh.

"TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs the Telugu Desam Party for good governance, for the development of the state. Today TDP is in a struggle we will support them. TDP needs Janasainks young blood support in this situation.

"If TDP and Janasena join hands YSRCP will be submerged in the state," Pavan Kalyan said in a public meeting held at Pedana, in Krishna District.

On September 14, Pawan Kalyan had visited Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Jail where the latter has been lodged after he was sent to judicial custody in a "skill development scam".

Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan had attended a meeting of the NDA held in Delhi on July 18. Speaking after the meeting the actor, politician said that his party would support PM Modi's vision.

"The entire meeting was extremely good and we discussed Atmanirbhar Bharat, skill India. And from our (party) side I promised PM Modi that we will stand by his vision and we will give our best" Pawan Kalyan had said.

