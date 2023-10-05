RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Norwegian author Jon Fosse wins Literature Nobel
October 05, 2023  16:32
The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse, "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable."
