NewsClick: Prosecution opposes plea for FIR copy
October 05, 2023  11:46
Historian Ramachandra Guha tweets this image writing, "My friend Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, indomitable as ever." ⁦
The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the applications filed for the supply of a copy of the FIR by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that the news portal had received money to spread pro-China propaganda. 

 Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur was hearing the arguments regarding the applications. 

 Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava cited a Supreme Court judgment and said the accused had to approach the police commissioner, who would then form a committee regarding the same. He said the accused had to follow the "step-by-step procedure" prescribed by the apex court.

 The application filed by the accused was "premature" and they could not "directly jump before the court", Shrivastava added. 

 The court had issued a notice to the city police on the applications on Wednesday. 

 Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Police have sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi. 

Senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta (pic alongside, right), a contributor with NewsClick was questioned for over eight hours. 

