MP govt to reserve 35% govt jobs for women
October 05, 2023  09:41
image
The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification for providing 35 percent reservation in recruitment to women, barring the Forest department in the state.

The state government has made an amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Civils Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to give 35% reservation to women.

According to the copy of the notification, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 percent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise."

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced to provide 35 percent reservation to women in police and other government jobs and 50 percent reservation for women in teaching posts. Priority would be given to women in local bodies, including aldermen and other positions. Education fees of girls will be borne by the government while ensuring better education to them.

Recently, the women's reservation Bill passed by the Parliament, became law after it received assent from President Droupadi Murmu. -- ANI
