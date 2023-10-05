Modi pe bharosa hai... PM's dig at Gehlot in Raj





PM Modi, who addressed a rally after unveiling the development projects in Jodhpur, also attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over the law and order situation in the state, saying there were several instances of atrocities against the Dalits and women.





"It was a government programme but the Chief Minister was absent. Why was he not there? Because he has confidence that if Modi comes, everything will be fine," PM Modi said.





"Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai. Aur isliye unko laga ki arre bhai Modi aa rahe hain to bas ho jayega. Aur mai bhi unko kehta hun, aap vishram kijiye, ab hum samhal lenge (He has so much confidence in Modi. He felt that Modi is coming, works will be done. And I am also telling him that you take rest, we will take care of everything)," he added.





PM Modi also referred to the central government's decision on Wednesday to provide an additional subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG cylinders for Ujjawala beneficiaries after an earlier subsidy of Rs 200.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his absence at the official event here on Thursday in which projects of about Rs 5,000 crore were unveiled and said the Congress leader has confidence that when Modi comes, everything will be fine.