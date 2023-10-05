RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Listen to artist Atul Dodiya speak on Gandhiji
October 05, 2023  09:28
Atul Dodiya's painting of the the Mahatma with Pt Nehru, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Azad
Atul Dodiya's painting of the the Mahatma with Pt Nehru, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Azad
Marking Gandhi Jayanti 2023, MVIA in collaboration with INTACH Greater Mumbai Chapter will hold a talk on 'Gandhi - An Artist of Non-Violence' by one of India's foremost contemporary artists -- Atul Dodiya.

Born in 1959 in Mumbai, Atul Dodiya trained at the Sir JJ School of Art, in 1982, and cole des Beaux-Arts, Paris, 199192, and is one of Indias most significant artists.

For Dodiya, Gandhi has been an abiding passion for more than two decades. Generations of artists experimented with forms, materials, and mediums to portray the Mahatma and his message. 

His fascination with Gandhi resulted in a series of works featuring Bapu from the 1980s onwards. In his 1999 series, 'Gandhi An Artist of Non-Violence', Dodiya narrates Gandhis life by portraying mundane details including receipts and pages from his diary.

As art critic Ranjit Hoskote puts it, "Gandhi does not appear in Dodiyas works as a person in a familiar setting, but as a force to be reckoned with. This painting is part of the portfolio "Re-Imagining Bapu".  

DATE: Tuesday, October 10
TIME: 5.30 - 7.30 pm
LOCATION: Gram Udyog Bhandar (formerly known as Khadi Bhandar) DN Road, Fort, Mumbai
To Register, WhatsApp on 98204 51446
(limited seating)
