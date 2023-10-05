Jon Fosse 'gives voice to the unsayable'





He includes in his Wahlverwandschaften such names as Samuel Beckett, Thomas Bernhard and Georg Trakl. While Fosse shares the negative outlook of his predecessors, his particular gnostic vision cannot be said to result in a nihilistic contempt of the world. Indeed, there is great warmth and humour in his work, and a nave vulnerability to his stark images of human experience."

The Swedish Academy on Literature Nobel Laureate Jon Fosse: "... has much in common with his great precursor in Norwegian Nynorsk literature Tarjei Vesaas. Fosse combines strong local ties, both linguistic and geographic, with modernist artistic techniques.