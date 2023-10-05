Gayatri Joshi's husband can face 7-yr-jail for crash





According to several reports, Oberoi was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan. The 54-year-old is in the list of suspects with the hypothesis of double road homicide. A couple from Switzerland -- Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli -- died in the horrific crash that caused a camper to overturn.





Oberoi could face up to seven years in jail if charged and found guilty.

Actor Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is under investigation after a high-speed crash involving two supercars -- a Laborghini and a Ferrari -- in Italy's Sardinia.