Gayatri Joshi's husband can face 7-yr-jail for crash

Gayatri Joshi's husband can face 7-yr-jail for crashOctober 05, 2023 14:20
Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi with their son
Actor Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is under investigation after a high-speed crash involving two supercars -- a Laborghini and a Ferrari -- in Italy's Sardinia.
According to several reports, Oberoi was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan. The 54-year-old is in the list of suspects with the hypothesis of double road homicide. A couple from Switzerland -- Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli -- died in the horrific crash that caused a camper to overturn.
Oberoi could face up to seven years in jail if charged and found guilty.