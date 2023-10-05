RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


FIR against Nanded hospital dean, doctors
October 05, 2023  11:32
Pigs roam outside the hospital. Pic: Reuters
A case has been registered against the Dean and doctors of the Delivery Department of the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital following the deaths of patients in the facility within a span of two days. 

A FIR has been registered against them under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC, according to Maharashtra Police.

 At least 31 people died in the government-run Medical College and Hospital, reportedly due to an alleged scarcity of medicines. A total of 24 patients, including newborns, were reported dead between September 30 and October 1 while seven more deaths were reported on Tuesday.

 Relatives of the deceased patients have alleged a shortage of medicines and negligence on the part of the hospital authorities. Maharashtra's Minister of Medical Education, Hasan Mushrif on Tuesday said a thorough investigation will be conducted into the deaths and a committee of doctors will be formed to conduct the probe.

 The Dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital Nanded had previously rejected allegations of negligence against the hospital on Tuesday, claiming that deceased patients were suffering from different ailments such as diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure.

 Dean Shyamrao Wakode said that there was no shortage of medicines or doctors, and the patients were given proper care, but their bodies did not respond to the treatment. -- ANI
