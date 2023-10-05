ED seeks 10-day custody for AAP's Sanjay Singh





The ED on Wednesday morning raided Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, officials said.





The ED had mentioned Singh's name in its charge sheet. It stated that Dinesh Arora, a middleman, had said he had met Singh during a party in his restaurant Unplugged Courtyard.





In 2020, it said, Singh requested him to ask restaurant owners to generate funds for the Aam Aadmi Party for the Delhi assembly elections. He said he gave a cheque of Rs 82 lakh for the funds.

Enforcement Directorate seeks 10 days custody of arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Sanjay Singh says his arrest is "Modiji's injustice", and he will lose the election.