Dr Kafeel Khan thanks SRK for Jawan because...





Dr Kafeel Khan writes, "While I understand that "Jawan" is a work of fiction, the parallels it draws to the Gorakhpur tragedy serve as a powerful reminder of the systemic failures, apathy, and, most importantly, the innocent lives lost. It underscores the urgent need for accountability within our healthcare system.





The character portrayed by @sanyamalhotra07 (as Dr Eeram Khan ) although not directly referencing me, encapsulated the experiences I faced. It was heartening to witness the real culprit of 'The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy' got caught , though sadly in real life the real culprits are roaming free, me still struggling to get my job back, and those 63 parents who lost their little ones still waiting for justice."





The case received nationwide attention in August 2017, when over 60 children died at the state-run BRD Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur city of Uttar Pradesh. It was reported that hospital authorities had alerted the state government about non-payment of dues to oxygen suppliers, which led to the supply being cut off.





Dr Khan was said to have spent his own money to arrange for oxygen cylinders in an attempt to save lives.





After initially being hailed for his valiant efforts, Dr Khan was removed as the nodal officer in charge of the encephalitis ward on charges of dereliction of duty, and was subsequently jailed. He was acquitted of all charges in 2019.

In the action drama, a character played by Sanya Malhotra goes through a similar experience as that of Dr Khan, who was initially hailed as a hero, but was later arrested and jailed for his role in the tragedy.