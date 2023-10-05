RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


China sends military planes, ships near Taiwan despite typhoon alert
October 05, 2023  10:27
File pic
File pic
As Typhoon Koinu's storm encircled Taiwan between 6 am Wednesday (October 4) and 6 am Thursday (October 5), its defence ministry (MND) tracked one Chinese military aircraft and three navy vessels across the nation, Taiwan News reported. 

 The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and three PLAN boats were reportedly spotted, according to the defence ministry. Taiwan's Defence Ministry (MND) said that no graphic of the flight paths had been supplied since there had been no indication that any PLAAF aircraft had crossed the Taiwan Strait's middle line or gotten as far as Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)'s southwest sector. 

The MND said that it used its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance apparatus to keep an eye on the situation. It responded by dispatching navy ships, combat patrol aircraft, and land-based air defence missile systems. Beijing has been using "grey zone tactics" more often since September 2020, such as deploying military aircraft and naval vessels beyond the middle line and within Taiwan's ADIZ, Taiwan News reported.
