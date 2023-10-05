CBI probes actor Vishal's censor board graft charge





The action was followed by searches at four locations in Mumbai, including the premises of the FIR-named accused persons.





The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against private persons Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas, Rajan M and unidentified public servants of the CBFC.





"It was alleged that during the month of September 2023, a private person entered a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs 7 lakh and to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai for a movie dubbed in Hindi," a CBI spokesperson said.





He said it was also alleged that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, the accused initially demanded the bribe on behalf of CBFC-Mumbai officials, the amount of which was reduced to Rs 6.54 lakh after negotiations.





"... she allegedly accepted Rs 6,54,000 as bribe on behalf of CBFC, Mumbai officials in two bank accounts of the two other accused. Thereafter, on 26/09/2023, the required certificate was allegedly issued by CBFC, Mumbai for said movie dubbed in Hindi. It was also alleged that in addition to the said amount, the said accused obtained Rs 20,000 in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordinating fees for herself," the spokesperson for the federal agency said in a statement.

The CBI has lodged an FIR against three persons and unidentified officials of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on the allegations of actor Vishal that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to get a certificate for his film, officials said on Thursday.