AP cop kills wife, daughters; shoots himself





The incident, which is entirely due to personal reasons, came to light on Thursday morning and police recovered a suicide note from the 1993 batch policeman's house, the police official added.





"His name is Venkateswarlu and he was working as a writer in Kadapa two town police station. He worked till 11 pm last night (Wednesday) and took a pistol and some rounds from the police station and went to his house," Kadapa sub-divisional police officer Md. Sharif told PTI.





Venkateswarlu's eldest daughter, around 20 years of age was doing her first year of graduation, while the younger one was in 10th standard, he said, adding that the constable's wife was around 45 years old.





According to sources, the head constable was believed to have lost money in stock market trading and was also battling some family problems. Police are in the process of registering a case and have already begun the investigation, including Kadapa superintendent of police Siddarth Kaushal visiting Venkateswarlu's house. PTI

A 55-year old Andhra Pradesh police head constable allegedly shot dead three members of his family -- wife and two daughters -- and later shot himself to death, an official said on Thursday.