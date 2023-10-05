Agniveer recruitment rally to be held in Mumbai





The rally will be held at the Mumbai University Ground in Kalina.





"The second phase of Indian Army's recruitment rally for Agniveer and Reg cadre is scheduled from November 1-7 2023 at Mumbai University Ground, Kalina, Santacruz East, Mumbai Suburban. Admit cards have been dispatched by email to shortlisted candidates of online CEE held in April 2023," it said.





This recruitment rally, under the Army Recruiting Office (Mumbai), covers eight districts in Maharashtra -- Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Nashik, Dhule, Palghar, Raigad and Nandurbar, it said.

