AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to ED custody till Oct 10

A Delhi court Thursday sent senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for five days, a day after the anti-money laundering agency arrested him in the Delhi excise policy case.





Special Judge M K Nagpal remanded Singh in ED custody till October 10 to enable the federal probe agency to interrogate him.





The AAP Rajya Sabha MP will be produced before the court on expiry of his custody.

While being brought to the courtroom, Singh said his arrest was an act of injustice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose party was 'going to lose the next Lok Sabha elections".





Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case, in a huge blow to the city's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.





"This is Modiji's injustice. He will lose election, he is losing election," he told journalists.





Later, when the court asked him whether he wanted to say something, Singh claimed he was being treated unfairly.





"Sir, Amit Arora gave tens of statements, Dinesh Arora gave several statements, but they did not remember my name. I'm not that unknown that they forgot my name. Now they have suddenly remembered There's no separate law. I was not summoned even once. Why different law for me? the AAP leader said rebutting the ED's claim he received Rs 2 crore from Dinesh Arora, a businessman accused in the case who has now turned an approver.





During the hearing, the ED sought Singh's custody saying several people were yet to be examined and confronted with him. The agency said it also wanted to confront Singh with data extracted from his phone.





The Enforcement Directorate alleged Singh received Rs 3 crore in two tranches. -- PTI