5 soldiers injured as officer opens fire in JK

At least five army personnel, including a couple of officers, were injured when an officer allegedly opened fire and exploded grenades inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, official sources said.

The incident took place near Thanamandi and efforts were on to overpower the accused, said to be a major-rank officer, who had reportedly taken shelter inside an armoury, the sources said.

Army officials were tight-lipped about the incident, while the sources said the army had evacuated a village in the close vicinity of the armoury as a precautionary measure.

The sources said the injured were taken to a military hospital and the condition of one of the officers was stated to be "critical".





A few soldiers were also present inside the armoury and were believed to have been taken hostage by the accused, the sources said.