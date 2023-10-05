RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam
October 05, 2023  11:49
Image: ANI
Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, yesterday. According to officials, the bodies of killed terrorists are being retrieved from the site of the encounter. 

 "2 terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists are being retrieved from the site of the encounter. The cordon & search operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police Zone said in a post on X. The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning. 
