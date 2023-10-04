Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airportOctober 04, 2023 09:08
A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the Chennai airport on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.
The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.
Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.
International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays. -- PTI