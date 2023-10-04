Student in Kota dies 2 days after suicide bid





The woman, Sajni Saini, succumbed during treatment at Kota's MBS Hospital Tuesday night, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ishwar Singh. The police handed over the body of the woman, a resident of Parvati Colony under the Railway Colony Police Station area, to her family members after the post mortem on Wednesday morning and lodged a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he said.





Saini had allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room Sunday evening, police said. Her family members found her breathing and rushed her to a hospital, where she was under treatment for two days, they said.





Saini's family said she was upset over her studies and speaking very little with them, the ASI said. No suicide note was recovered from Saini's room and the actual reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI

Two days after she attempted to commit suicide, a 22-year-old woman pursuing graduation in humanities died during treatment here, police said on Wednesday.