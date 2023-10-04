Rahul Gandhi offers 'sewa' at Golden Temple's shoe stand





In the pictures shared by Congress, Rahul can be seen arranging shoes at the counter and handing over the shoes to the devotees.





Earlier in the day, Rahul offered his 'sewa' at Golden Temple's community kitchen, known as langar.





On Monday too, the Congress offered 'sewa' after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, the most revered Sikh place of worship.





As part of the services, he could be seen washing dishes and other utensils at the Golden Temple.





The Congress's Punjab president Raja Waring had on Monday said Rahul Gandhi was on a personal, spiritual visit.





"Rahul Gandhi-ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let's respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit and meet him the next time," the Congress's Punjab president posted on X. -- ANI

