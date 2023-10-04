Haryana gangster attempts suicide in police custody





Chaudhary had snatched the trimmer from a barber who was called to cut his hair at the crime branch unit in Palam Vihar in Gurugram on Monday afternoon, the police said.





An FIR for an attempt to suicide was registered against him under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, they added.





Chaudhary was taken on a three-day remand on September 29 in connection with a 2020 murder case of gangster Vikas Dureja alias Anda, a close aide of gangster Binder Gujjar.





His remand was extended for three more days on October 1, the police said.





During the police remand, Chaudhary was taken out from the lockup on October 2 for interrogation.





He complained of itching and infection in his hair and requested for a barber to cut his hair and beard," Joginder, the in-charge of the Palam Vihar crime unit, said in his complaint.





Chaudhary suddenly snatched the barber's trimmer and tried to slit his throat, he added.





The accused gangster is on police remand and our team is questioning him.





He will be soon arrested in the case of attempting suicide, said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (crime). -- ANI

