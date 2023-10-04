Handcuffs are not far away for Kejriwal: BJP





The BJP's reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy. Premises of some others connected to the case are also being covered, officials said.





During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Dinesh Arora, one of the accused in the Delhi excise policy case, had told the probe agency that he had paid a bribe of Rs 32 lakh by cheque to Kejriwal at his residence in the presence of Sanjay Singh.





"Arora has admitted that he paid Rs 32 lakh as a bribe to Kejriwal by a cheque on being asked by Sanjay Singh at the meeting to pay for the party fund," Bhatia said. He claimed Kejriwal was a "sinner" and the "kingpin" of the alleged liquor scam and accused Singh of being involved in the case as the AAP supremo's "left hand".





"His right hand Manish Sisodia has been languishing in jail for the past several months. Both the left hand and the right hand of Kejriwal are involved in corruption. It's Kejriwal who forces his MPs and ministers to commit corruption to fill his coffers," Bhatia charged.





"Handcuffs are getting closer to Arvind Kejriwal I dare Kejriwal to hold a press conference and clarify if he has not received a bribe of Rs 32 lakh by cheque from Arora," the BJP leader added. PTI

The BJP on Wednesday mounted a blistering attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being the "kingpin" of the alleged liquor policy scam and saying that "handcuffs" are not far away.