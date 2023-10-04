Flash flood in Sikkim; 23 army personnel missing





The floods started around 1.30 am, they said.





Defence officials said establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details. The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream. This has led to army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected, the officials said.





Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway, they said. PTI

