ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee on October 9





The probe agency also summoned Banerjee's wife Rujira for questioning on October 11, the official added.





"Our officers will question Banerjee on October 9 and his wife on October 11 in connection with the school jobs scam. Both have been asked to come to our office at the CGO Complex in Kolkata," the officer told PTI over the phone.





Earlier, the ED had summoned the TMC leader's parents Amit and Lata Banerjee to appear before its officers this week in the same case.





The Diamond Harbour MP, who was asked by ED to appear before it on October 3, had skipped the summons and participated in the party's protest rally in New Delhi against the BJP-led central government demanding immediate release of central funds allegedly owed to the state.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officers on October 9 in connection with their probe into the alleged irregularities in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam, a senior official said on Wednesday.