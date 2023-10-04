Chemistry Nobel shared by three on 'quantum dots'





The 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles so tiny that their size determines their properties. These particles have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps.





They catalyse chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumour tissue for a surgeon. Researchers have primarily utilised quantum dots to create coloured light. They believe that in the future quantum dots can contribute to flexible electronics, miniscule sensors, slimmer solar cells and perhaps encrypted quantum communication.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus and Alexei I Ekimov "for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots".